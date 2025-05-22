Donald Trump Once Again Makes Trade Claim As He Takes Credit For De-escalating India-Pak Tension

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has once again tried to take credit for de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, claiming that the issue was resolved through trade, as he is set to finalise a major deal with India and Islamabad.

Speaking to the press at the Oval Office, Trump said, 'If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India, we settled that whole thing, and I think I settled it through trade. We're doing a big deal with India. We're doing a big deal with Pakistan... Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse... Pakistan has some excellent people and really good leaders, and India is my friend..."

Trump not only attempted to claim credit for easing India-Pakistan tensions but also mentioned about the trade angle, a claim India denied, stating that trade issues were not discussed during Indo-Pak talks.

He reiterated his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a sentiment echoed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who referred to Modi as a mutual friend.

What happened in Operation Sindoor?

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched multiple precision strikes on Pakistani airbases, including a critical one in Rawalpindi, and targeted several terror camps across cities within Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India executed a series of calculated strikes, destroying nine terror camps, eliminating over 100 terrorists, and reducing their infrastructure to rubble.

However, rather than ceasing its support for terrorism, Pakistan retaliated by deploying swarms of drones and launching missile strikes aimed at Indian districts near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Despite these aggressive efforts, India's advanced air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised all incoming threats, ensuring the nation's security remained intact.

India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor still continues as New Delhi is monitoring Pakistan's action after badly hitting them for sponsoring terrorist acts and remains prepared to retaliate to any misadventures by Islamabad.



Shifting focus, Trump addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, stating that efforts were being made to halt the conflict and save approximately 5,000 lives, including soldiers and civilians, every week.

Trump acknowledged that the people being affected by the war are not Americans but emphasised that efforts were being made to protect lives.