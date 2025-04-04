Donald Trump Open To Reducing Tariffs In Return for Phenomenal Offers As Trading Partners Retaliates

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he is open to reduce tariffs on trading partner nations in return for phenomenal offers as his reciprocal tariffs sent shock waves to world, rising tension for an all out trade war. The Wall Street witnessed a bloodbath as market tumble down when over $2.5 trillion wiped out in a day when Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on its trading partners. The markets have still not recovered on Friday, as many stocks such as Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ were still in pain.

As Donald Trump has imposed trade duties on partner nations, China has become the first to retaliate. Trump levied a 34% tariff on China when he announced tax for 133 nations including India, Japan, European Union, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand among many other nations.

In retaliation, China has slammed an equal 34% reciprocal tariff on United States. Reacting after Beijing imposed reciprocal duty back on America, Donald Trump said that China played it wrong as they panicked adding something they cannot afford to do.

Though the Wall Street has struggled to perform and witnessed one of its worst washout, Donald Trump still exuberated confidence and said that he think it’s going very well and the markets are going to boom.

Meanwhile, Trump informed he had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told him Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the United States.