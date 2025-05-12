Trump Pleads To Take Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Says His Administration Helped Broker It

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday once again pleaded to take credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire saying his administration helped to broker it. The US President claimed he told both India and Pakistan that there will be no trade with them if they don't stop it.

Addressing a presser, Donald Trump said, “...On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons...”

“I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation. And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys,” Trump mentioned.