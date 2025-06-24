Donald Trump Retracts, Now Says He Doesn't Want A Regime Change In Iran

US President Donald Trump addresses press at the White House South Lawns before leaving for NATO summit in Netherlands | Image: AP

Washington: Donald Trump has retracted from his earlier statement saying that he doesn't want to see a regime change in Iran as it takes a lot of chaos.

Speaking to the press, Donald Trump said that he wants to see everything calming down as quickly as possible in the Middle East.

In another statement, Trump remarked that regime change takes a lot of chaos and ideally they don't want to see someone else's chaos.

Donald Trump lauded Iranians for being good traders and business people adding they will be able to rebuild themselves, though they can never have nuclear weapons.