sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 4th 2025, 19:16 IST

Donald Trump Rolls Out New Tariffs. Check Country-Wise Tax Rate

US Donald Trump has rolled out reciprocal tariffs on United States trading partners including India, China, European Union, Japan. Check country-wise tax rate.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Donald Trump, US President Donald Trump, Trump tariffs
US President Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs on American trade partners including India | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on American trade partners including India, China, European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Israel among many other nations, to reciprocate the treatment US receives from its trading partners.

Donald Trump levied 26% tariff on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 10% on UK, 46% on Vietnam and 17% on Israel.

Among other nations on which Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs include Taiwan with 32%, South Korea 25%, Thailand 36%, Switzerland 31%, Indonesia 32%, Malaysia 24%, Cambodia, 49%, South Africa 30%, Brazil 10%, Bangladesh 37%, Philippines 17%, 10% tariffs on Singapore, Chile, Australia, Turkey, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, UAE, New Zealand, Argentina, Ecuador, Guatmala, Honduras, Egypt, Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration in total imposed reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations who are big and small trading partners of the United States.

Full list of reciprocal tariff rate imposed by Donald Trump on US trading partners  

S.No.

Country

USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs

1

China

34%

2

European Union

20%

3

Vietnam

46%

4

Taiwan

32%

5

Japan

24%

6

India

26%

7

South Korea

25%

8

Thailand

36%

9

Switzerland

31%

10

Indonesia

32%

11

Malaysia

24%

12

Cambodia

49%

13

United Kingdom

10%

14

South Africa

30%

15

Brazil

10%

16

Bangladesh

37%

17

Singapore

10%

18

Israel

17%

19

Philippines

17%

20

Chile

10%

21

Australia

10%

22

Pakistan

29%

23

Turkey

10%

24

Sri Lanka

44%

25

Colombia

10%

26

Peru

10%

27

Nicaragua

18%

28

Norway

15%

29

Costa Rica

10%

30

Jordan

20%

31

Dominican Republic

10%

32

United Arab Emirates

10%

33

New Zealand

10%

34

Argentina

10%

35

Ecuador

10%

36

Cuatemala

10%

37

Honduras

10%

38

Madagascar

47%

39

Myanmar (Burma)

44%

40

Tunisia

28%

41

Kazakhstan

27%

42

Serbia

37%

43

Egypt

10%

44

Saudi Arabia

10%

45

El Salvador

10%

46

Côte d'Ivoire

21%

47

Laos

48%

48

Botswana

37%

49

Trinidad and Tobago

10%

50

Morocco

10%

51

Papua New Guinea

10%

52

Malawi

17%

53

Liberia

10%

54

British Virgin Islands

10%

55

Afghanistan

10%

56

Zimbabwe

18%

57

Benin

10%

58

Barbados

10%

59

Monaco

10%

60

Syria

41%

61

Uzbekistan

10%

62

Republic of the Congo

10%

63

Djibouti

10%

64

French Polynesia

10%

65

Cayman Islands

10%

66

Kosovo

10%

67

Curaçao

10%

68

Vanuatu

22%

69

Rwanda

10%

70

Sierra Leone

10%

71

Mongolia

10%

72

San Marino

10%

73

Antigua and Barbuda

10%

74

Bermuda

10%

75

Eswatini (Swaziland)

10%

76

Marshall Islands

10%

77

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

50%

78

Saint Kitts and Nevis

10%

79

Turkmenistan

10%

80

Grenada

10%

81

Sudan

10%

82

Turks and Caicos Islands

10%

83

Aruba

10%

84

Montenegro

10%

85

Saint Helena

10%

86

Kyrgyzstan

10%

87

Yemen

10%

88

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

10%

89

Niger

10%

90

Saint Lucia

10%

91

Nauru

30%

92

Equatorial Guinea

13%

93

Iran

10%

94

Libya

31%

95

Samoa

10%

96

Guinea

10%

97

Timor-Leste

10%

98

Montserrat

10%

99

Chad

13%

100

Mali

10%

101

Maldives

10%

102

Tajikistan

10%

103

Cabo Verde

10%

104

Burundi

10%

105

Guadeloupe

10%

106

Bhutan

10%

107

Martinique

10%

108

Tonga

10%

109

Mauritania

10%

110

Dominica

10%

111

Micronesia

10%

112

Gambia

10%

113

French Guiana

10%

114

Christmas Island

10%

115

Andorra

10%

116

Central African Republic

10%

117

Solomon Islands

10%

118

Mayotte

10%

119

Anguilla

10%

120

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

10%

121

Eritrea

10%

122

Cook Islands

10%

123

South Sudan

10%

124

Comoros

10%

125

Kiribati

10%

125

São Tomé and Príncipe

10%

126

Norfolk Island

29%

127

Gibraltar

10%

128

Tuvalu

10%

129

British Indian Ocean Territory

10%

130

Tokelau

10%

131

Guinea-Bissau

10%

132

Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands

10%

133

Reunion

37%

Trump says tariffs he imposed could have been much harder

Announcing the tariffs at White House’s Rose Garden on Thursday, US President Donald Trump termed it as declaration of America’s economic independence adding he could have been murder harder on United States trading partners.

Donald Trump has been very vocal about imposing tariffs on trading partners, accusing other nations of looting America and unfair trade practices.

Trump’s move to impose reciprocal tariffs is aimed at boosting local manufacturing, reviving American industries such as automobile, smartphone, food processing to name a few.

The US President has been urging US companies to shift manufacturing back to the country to generate more employment opportunities for the American youth.

The reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners will make it difficult for nations to export their product to America and compete with the already existing goods available in the local market.

Not just the local market, but US trading partners will also compete among themselves because the Trump administration has imposed varied tax on different countries.

In a statement, the White House said that Trump tariffs won't add onto existing taxes on imports of steel, aluminum and autos. Also existing tariffs on trade from Canada and Mexico are unchanged after today's order.

Trump said the tariff rates he's imposing, steep as they are, don't match the levies that some countries impose on US exporters.

President Trump suggested that the US was at its wealthiest when it was a tariff nation between 1870 and 1913.

Published April 3rd 2025, 03:09 IST

Christmas Donald Trump Pakistan Bangladesh