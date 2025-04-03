Donald Trump Rolls Out New Tariffs. Check Country-Wise Tax Rate

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on American trade partners including India, China, European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Israel among many other nations, to reciprocate the treatment US receives from its trading partners.

Donald Trump levied 26% tariff on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 10% on UK, 46% on Vietnam and 17% on Israel.

Among other nations on which Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs include Taiwan with 32%, South Korea 25%, Thailand 36%, Switzerland 31%, Indonesia 32%, Malaysia 24%, Cambodia, 49%, South Africa 30%, Brazil 10%, Bangladesh 37%, Philippines 17%, 10% tariffs on Singapore, Chile, Australia, Turkey, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, UAE, New Zealand, Argentina, Ecuador, Guatmala, Honduras, Egypt, Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration in total imposed reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations who are big and small trading partners of the United States.

Full list of reciprocal tariff rate imposed by Donald Trump on US trading partners

S.No. Country USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs 1 China 34% 2 European Union 20% 3 Vietnam 46% 4 Taiwan 32% 5 Japan 24% 6 India 26% 7 South Korea 25% 8 Thailand 36% 9 Switzerland 31% 10 Indonesia 32% 11 Malaysia 24% 12 Cambodia 49% 13 United Kingdom 10% 14 South Africa 30% 15 Brazil 10% 16 Bangladesh 37% 17 Singapore 10% 18 Israel 17% 19 Philippines 17% 20 Chile 10% 21 Australia 10% 22 Pakistan 29% 23 Turkey 10% 24 Sri Lanka 44% 25 Colombia 10% 26 Peru 10% 27 Nicaragua 18% 28 Norway 15% 29 Costa Rica 10% 30 Jordan 20% 31 Dominican Republic 10% 32 United Arab Emirates 10% 33 New Zealand 10% 34 Argentina 10% 35 Ecuador 10% 36 Cuatemala 10% 37 Honduras 10% 38 Madagascar 47% 39 Myanmar (Burma) 44% 40 Tunisia 28% 41 Kazakhstan 27% 42 Serbia 37% 43 Egypt 10% 44 Saudi Arabia 10% 45 El Salvador 10% 46 Côte d'Ivoire 21% 47 Laos 48% 48 Botswana 37% 49 Trinidad and Tobago 10% 50 Morocco 10% 51 Papua New Guinea 10% 52 Malawi 17% 53 Liberia 10% 54 British Virgin Islands 10% 55 Afghanistan 10% 56 Zimbabwe 18% 57 Benin 10% 58 Barbados 10% 59 Monaco 10% 60 Syria 41% 61 Uzbekistan 10% 62 Republic of the Congo 10% 63 Djibouti 10% 64 French Polynesia 10% 65 Cayman Islands 10% 66 Kosovo 10% 67 Curaçao 10% 68 Vanuatu 22% 69 Rwanda 10% 70 Sierra Leone 10% 71 Mongolia 10% 72 San Marino 10% 73 Antigua and Barbuda 10% 74 Bermuda 10% 75 Eswatini (Swaziland) 10% 76 Marshall Islands 10% 77 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 50% 78 Saint Kitts and Nevis 10% 79 Turkmenistan 10% 80 Grenada 10% 81 Sudan 10% 82 Turks and Caicos Islands 10% 83 Aruba 10% 84 Montenegro 10% 85 Saint Helena 10% 86 Kyrgyzstan 10% 87 Yemen 10% 88 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10% 89 Niger 10% 90 Saint Lucia 10% 91 Nauru 30% 92 Equatorial Guinea 13% 93 Iran 10% 94 Libya 31% 95 Samoa 10% 96 Guinea 10% 97 Timor-Leste 10% 98 Montserrat 10% 99 Chad 13% 100 Mali 10% 101 Maldives 10% 102 Tajikistan 10% 103 Cabo Verde 10% 104 Burundi 10% 105 Guadeloupe 10% 106 Bhutan 10% 107 Martinique 10% 108 Tonga 10% 109 Mauritania 10% 110 Dominica 10% 111 Micronesia 10% 112 Gambia 10% 113 French Guiana 10% 114 Christmas Island 10% 115 Andorra 10% 116 Central African Republic 10% 117 Solomon Islands 10% 118 Mayotte 10% 119 Anguilla 10% 120 Cocos (Keeling) Islands 10% 121 Eritrea 10% 122 Cook Islands 10% 123 South Sudan 10% 124 Comoros 10% 125 Kiribati 10% 125 São Tomé and Príncipe 10% 126 Norfolk Island 29% 127 Gibraltar 10% 128 Tuvalu 10% 129 British Indian Ocean Territory 10% 130 Tokelau 10% 131 Guinea-Bissau 10% 132 Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands 10% 133 Reunion 37%

Trump says tariffs he imposed could have been much harder

Announcing the tariffs at White House’s Rose Garden on Thursday, US President Donald Trump termed it as declaration of America’s economic independence adding he could have been murder harder on United States trading partners.

Donald Trump has been very vocal about imposing tariffs on trading partners, accusing other nations of looting America and unfair trade practices.

Trump’s move to impose reciprocal tariffs is aimed at boosting local manufacturing, reviving American industries such as automobile, smartphone, food processing to name a few.

The US President has been urging US companies to shift manufacturing back to the country to generate more employment opportunities for the American youth.

The reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners will make it difficult for nations to export their product to America and compete with the already existing goods available in the local market.

Not just the local market, but US trading partners will also compete among themselves because the Trump administration has imposed varied tax on different countries.

In a statement, the White House said that Trump tariffs won't add onto existing taxes on imports of steel, aluminum and autos. Also existing tariffs on trade from Canada and Mexico are unchanged after today's order.

Trump said the tariff rates he's imposing, steep as they are, don't match the levies that some countries impose on US exporters.