Donald Trump Rolls Out New Tariffs. Check Country-Wise Tax Rate

Updated April 4th 2025, 19:16 IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his much anticipated reciprocal tariffs on American trade partners including India, China, European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Israel among many other nations, to reciprocate the treatment US receives from its trading partners.
Donald Trump levied 26% tariff on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 10% on UK, 46% on Vietnam and 17% on Israel.
Among other nations on which Trump administration imposed reciprocal tariffs include Taiwan with 32%, South Korea 25%, Thailand 36%, Switzerland 31%, Indonesia 32%, Malaysia 24%, Cambodia, 49%, South Africa 30%, Brazil 10%, Bangladesh 37%, Philippines 17%, 10% tariffs on Singapore, Chile, Australia, Turkey, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, UAE, New Zealand, Argentina, Ecuador, Guatmala, Honduras, Egypt, Saudi Arabia.
The Trump administration in total imposed reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations who are big and small trading partners of the United States.
S.No.
Country
USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs
1
China
34%
2
European Union
20%
3
Vietnam
46%
4
Taiwan
32%
5
Japan
24%
6
India
26%
7
South Korea
25%
8
Thailand
36%
9
Switzerland
31%
10
Indonesia
32%
11
Malaysia
24%
12
Cambodia
49%
13
United Kingdom
10%
14
South Africa
30%
15
Brazil
10%
16
Bangladesh
37%
17
Singapore
10%
18
Israel
17%
19
Philippines
17%
20
Chile
10%
21
Australia
10%
22
29%
23
Turkey
10%
24
Sri Lanka
44%
25
Colombia
10%
26
Peru
10%
27
Nicaragua
18%
28
Norway
15%
29
Costa Rica
10%
30
Jordan
20%
31
Dominican Republic
10%
32
United Arab Emirates
10%
33
New Zealand
10%
34
Argentina
10%
35
Ecuador
10%
36
Cuatemala
10%
37
Honduras
10%
38
Madagascar
47%
39
Myanmar (Burma)
44%
40
Tunisia
28%
41
Kazakhstan
27%
42
Serbia
37%
43
Egypt
10%
44
Saudi Arabia
10%
45
El Salvador
10%
46
Côte d'Ivoire
21%
47
Laos
48%
48
Botswana
37%
49
Trinidad and Tobago
10%
50
Morocco
10%
51
Papua New Guinea
10%
52
Malawi
17%
53
Liberia
10%
54
British Virgin Islands
10%
55
Afghanistan
10%
56
Zimbabwe
18%
57
Benin
10%
58
Barbados
10%
59
Monaco
10%
60
Syria
41%
61
Uzbekistan
10%
62
Republic of the Congo
10%
63
Djibouti
10%
64
French Polynesia
10%
65
Cayman Islands
10%
66
Kosovo
10%
67
Curaçao
10%
68
Vanuatu
22%
69
Rwanda
10%
70
Sierra Leone
10%
71
Mongolia
10%
72
San Marino
10%
73
Antigua and Barbuda
10%
74
Bermuda
10%
75
Eswatini (Swaziland)
10%
76
Marshall Islands
10%
77
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
50%
78
Saint Kitts and Nevis
10%
79
Turkmenistan
10%
80
Grenada
10%
81
Sudan
10%
82
Turks and Caicos Islands
10%
83
Aruba
10%
84
Montenegro
10%
85
Saint Helena
10%
86
Kyrgyzstan
10%
87
Yemen
10%
88
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
10%
89
Niger
10%
90
Saint Lucia
10%
91
Nauru
30%
92
Equatorial Guinea
13%
93
Iran
10%
94
Libya
31%
95
Samoa
10%
96
Guinea
10%
97
Timor-Leste
10%
98
Montserrat
10%
99
Chad
13%
100
Mali
10%
101
Maldives
10%
102
Tajikistan
10%
103
Cabo Verde
10%
104
Burundi
10%
105
Guadeloupe
10%
106
Bhutan
10%
107
Martinique
10%
108
Tonga
10%
109
Mauritania
10%
110
Dominica
10%
111
Micronesia
10%
112
Gambia
10%
113
French Guiana
10%
114
Christmas Island
10%
115
Andorra
10%
116
Central African Republic
10%
117
Solomon Islands
10%
118
Mayotte
10%
119
Anguilla
10%
120
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
10%
121
Eritrea
10%
122
Cook Islands
10%
123
South Sudan
10%
124
Comoros
10%
125
Kiribati
10%
125
São Tomé and Príncipe
10%
126
Norfolk Island
29%
127
Gibraltar
10%
128
Tuvalu
10%
129
British Indian Ocean Territory
10%
130
Tokelau
10%
131
Guinea-Bissau
10%
132
Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands
10%
133
Reunion
37%
Announcing the tariffs at White House’s Rose Garden on Thursday, US President Donald Trump termed it as declaration of America’s economic independence adding he could have been murder harder on United States trading partners.
Donald Trump has been very vocal about imposing tariffs on trading partners, accusing other nations of looting America and unfair trade practices.
Trump’s move to impose reciprocal tariffs is aimed at boosting local manufacturing, reviving American industries such as automobile, smartphone, food processing to name a few.
The US President has been urging US companies to shift manufacturing back to the country to generate more employment opportunities for the American youth.
The reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners will make it difficult for nations to export their product to America and compete with the already existing goods available in the local market.
Not just the local market, but US trading partners will also compete among themselves because the Trump administration has imposed varied tax on different countries.
In a statement, the White House said that Trump tariffs won't add onto existing taxes on imports of steel, aluminum and autos. Also existing tariffs on trade from Canada and Mexico are unchanged after today's order.
Trump said the tariff rates he's imposing, steep as they are, don't match the levies that some countries impose on US exporters.
President Trump suggested that the US was at its wealthiest when it was a tariff nation between 1870 and 1913.
Published April 3rd 2025, 03:09 IST