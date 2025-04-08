Donald Trump's 104% Tariff On China Begins Midnight In Start of A Global Trade War

Washington: US President Donald Trump 's administration in a major shock to China announced a whopping 104% additional tariff which will be imposed on the country, effective Tuesday midnight, multiple reports quoted the White House. This comes as a major escalation to the ongoing trade war between US and China after Trump imposed 34% reciprocal tariffs on Beijing last week on Wednesday. The imposition of additional 34% tariffs on China was part of Trump government's move to impose trade duties on majority of its trading partners including India, UK, Europe, UAE, Saudi Arabia Australia, New Zealand among 133 nations across the world.

Multiple reports said that The White House has imposed a 104% additional tariffs on China, which will be effective midnight, because China has not withdrawn its 34% retaliatory tariff on the United States, according to Fox News.

Donald Trump had warned China to withdraw its retaliatory 34% tariff, imposed after the former announced reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations including China, India, Japan, Europe, UAE among other nations. However China was the first one to retaliate as it hit back United States with similar amount of tariffs on America.

Trump busted China saying Beijing played it wrong, they panicked, something they cannot afford to do, in a post on Truth Social. Trump said that instead of working with the United States to negotiate on tariffs something for which other nations have requested for, China's acted in a panic mode.

Donald Trump had first imposed 20% tariffs on China in February. He later imposed an additional 34% duties on Beijing and now has again slapped China with a new trade tax shock of 50%, which is going to be effective Tuesday midnight.

Confirming the development, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a news conference when asked about whether the US will be going forward with 50% additional tariffs on China, she said, "It was a mistake for China to retaliate. When America is punched, President Trump punches back harder. That's why there will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight. If China reaches out to make a deal, he will be incredibly gracious."

The Press Secretary further said that President Trump is not considering an extension or delay of the tariffs adding it was about time they are having a President in the Oval Office who is putting the world on notice.

US imposing 104% tariffs on China has come after Donald Trump threatened China to step back on imposing 34% tariffs, else they will levy an additional 50% tariffs on Beijing, taking the total to 84%. Trump gave China an ultimatum till April 8 to withdraw 34% tariffs and come to the table or be ready to face additional duties beginning April 9.

In a long post on Truth Social, Trump hit out at China saying, "Yesterday, China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record-setting tariffs, non-monetary tariffs, illegal subsidisation of companies, and massive long-term currency manipulation, despite my warning that any country that retaliates against the US by issuing additional tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long-term tariff abuse of our nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher tariffs, over and above those initially set.”

