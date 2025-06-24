Donald Trump's Decade-Old Tweets Criticising Barack Obama’s Diplomatic Skills Resurface After US Bombs Iranian Nuke Sites

World News: A decade-old tweet of US President Donald Trump has resurfaced where he accused then-President Obama of potentially striking Iran to boost approval ratings. These posts have come heavy in light of recent events where the US strikes Iran's nuke facility.

Over the weekend, President Trump authorised a major military operation targeting three of Iran’s nuclear facilities that is Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. He declared the strikes a “spectacular military success” and claimed the sites were “completely and totally obliterated”.

Critics and political commentators have pointed out the striking parallels between Trump’s past accusations and his current actions. The tweets, dating back to 2011–2013, suggested that Obama might provoke conflict with Iran as a political manoeuvre.

Donald Trump Old Tweet Criticising Barack Obama

“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective”, said Trump in an old video that has resurfaced after US strikes Iran nuke sites.

Now, with Trump’s own approval ratings reportedly plummeting amid backlash over economic instability and controversial immigration policies, the timing of the strikes has fuelled speculation about his political motives.

Pope Leo XIV issued a strong condemnation of the strikes, calling for diplomacy and warning that “war does not solve problems”. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed legal action and described the attacks as a violation of international law.