Donald Trump's Immigration Policies Meet With Major Disapproval, 62% Americans Say No

Washington: A recent Gallup poll has revealed a major shift in Americans' perception of immigration, with a record-high 79% of surveyed adults viewing it as a good thing for the country. The survey marked a notable reversal of the trend seen between 2021 and 2024, where an increasing number of Americans saw immigration as harmful. The poll also found that 62% of Americans disapprove of US President Donald Trump's handling of immigration, with 45% of those respondents saying they strongly disapprove.

The Gallup poll shows that the jump in positive perception of immigration is largely driven by Republicans and, to a lesser extent, independents. Among the Republicans, the percentage of those who see immigration as beneficial has increased rapidly, while the Democrats' views on the matter have reached a record high 91%. Additionally, more Americans now support offering undocumented immigrants pathways to citizenship, with 78% in favour, up from 70% last year.

Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Despite the shift in public opinion, Donald Trump's administration has continued to pursue stricter immigration policies. These include terminating legal protections for roughly 60,000 people from Nicaragua, Honduras, and Nepal, deploying thousands of service members to apprehend people illegally crossing the border, and implementing new restrictions on asylum seekers. The US President's policies have been met with criticism from the Democrats and some independents, who argued that they are too harsh and do not address the problems of the immigration issue.

The poll also shed light on a steep partisan divide in views on Trump's immigration policies, with 85% of the Republicans approving of his handling of the issue, compared to 28% of independents and just 2% of the Democrats. The divide reflected the ongoing debate over immigration in the US, with the president and his supporters pushing for stricter policies and many Democrats advocating for more inclusive and humane approaches.