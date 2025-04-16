Donald Trump Says 'Harvard Is a Joke' And Not Among World's 'Great' Universities | Image: @AmandaHead

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has intensified his public standoff with Harvard University, threatening severe financial and legal repercussions unless the institution complies with sweeping federal oversight. On Wednesday, Trump criticized the Ivy League school on his Truth Social platform, saying, “Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds.”

This comes a day after the administration froze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard and signaled a move to revoke its nonprofit tax-exempt status.

The White House is demanding changes in how the university selects students, hires staff, and operates its academic programs, pushing for external audits of several departments.

White House Targets Elite Institutions Over Alleged Bias

The Trump administration has framed the move as part of a broader crackdown on elite academic institutions, accusing them of fostering anti-Semitism and supporting Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

These claims are rooted in recent pro-Palestinian protests on campuses, which the administration views as hostile to Jewish students and Israel.

In parallel, the White House has been pressuring other universities to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, warning that noncompliance could result in the withdrawal of federal support.

Harvard Stands Its Ground