Pushing Terrorist-Inspired Sickness: Donald Trump Slams Harvard University, Threatens To Withdraw Tax Free Status

Washington: US President Donald Trump has hinted that the Harvard University may lose its tax exempt status and should be a taxed entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological and terrorist-inspired sickness.

Taking to Truth Social, his own microblogging platform, Donald Trump invoked the idea of Harvard being a taxed entity saying, “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”

This comes after Donald Trump’s administration freezed $2.3 billion in federal funding to the University after the institution refused to accept list of demands from the White House including ceding its control to the government for allegedly pushing leftist agenda.

The White House had said that its demands to the Harvard University were focused towards fighting antisemitism on campus. The demands proposed a change in the process of hiring, admissions and teaching.

Ever since Donald Trump's return to the White House for his second term, his administration has warned elite and topmost universities in the country to stop pushing politically motivated messages, especially those tilted towards leftist agenda.

However, the Harvard is the only university so far which has refused to accept Trump government's demands proposing to bring changes in institution functioning.

The White House had said that its demands to the Harvard Universities were focused towards fighting antisemitism on campus.

The demands included a change in the process of hiring, admissions and teaching.

It also demanded that the University students should report to the federal government who are hostile to American values.

The White House asked the institution to ensure that academic department has a diverse viewpoint.

The University should further hire another entity approved by the government to audit programs and departments that fuel antiseptic harassment.

President Trump had earlier accused US universities for failing to protect Jewish students on the campuses around the country.

Refusing to accept White House demands, Harvard University chief Alan Garber said that they will not surrender their independence or constitutional rights under the first amendment of protecting the free speech.