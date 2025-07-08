Getting Along Very Well With Xi Jinping, But US is Better Than China: Donald Trump

Washington: Donald Trump on Tuesday emphasised his strong relationship with China, while asserting that America is superior. Speaking to reporters at the White House about his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and tariffs, Trump noted his positive rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping, yet maintained that the United States is “much better” than China.

“We're getting along very well with Xi Jinping. I hope we can have a great relationship. We are much better than them. We speak often, and we've been getting along very well,” Trump said.

“I think we've had a good relationship with China lately, but it produces a lot of black plastic,” the US President added.

Vladimir Putin not treating human beings right, Donald Trump

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Donald Trump stated that President Putin is "not treating human beings right" and accused him of "killing too many people." Trump added that the United States is sending defensive weapons to Ukraine in response.

Regarding the Texas flooding, Trump criticised Senator Chuck Schumer for allegedly blaming him for the disaster. “I actually saw that stupid guy try to blame it on me... but his career is limited because I hear AOC is going to beat him,” Trump remarked.

On the BRICS nations, Trump said that member countries must pay a 10 per cent tariff, claiming, “BRICS was set up to hurt us.”

"BRICS was set up to degenerate our dollar... and take it off as the standard. That's okay if they want to play that game but I can play that game too," Donald Trump said.