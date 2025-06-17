Donald Trump Says They Won't Kill Khamenei For Now But Knows Where Supreme Leader Is Hiding

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that they know exactly where the so-called Iran's ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding as he's an easy target warning Ayatollah Khamenei to stop attacking civilians or American soldiers.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the US President said.

In another statement, Donald Trump claimed that the USA has complete and total control of the Iranian skies adding Tehran's defence cannot be compared to that of United States.