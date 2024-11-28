Donald Trump Sends Thanksgiving Greetings, Takes Aim at 'Radical Left Lunatics'

President-elect Donald Trump marked Thanksgiving with a tweet that combined holiday cheer and pointed political commentary, addressing his supporters and critics alike.

In a post shared Thursday morning, Trump wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

A Mix of Holiday Spirit and Political Jabs

The tweet, characteristic of Trump’s social media style, juxtaposed Thanksgiving wishes with sharp criticism of his opponents. Labeling the "Radical Left" as having "miserably failed," Trump credited his vision for the country’s future with securing what he described as a "landslide victory" for those aligned with his "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Appealing to His Supporters

Trump’s promise of a "respected, productive, fair, and strong" America resonated with themes central to his campaign. He assured followers that they would soon feel "more than ever before, proud to be an American," emphasizing his commitment to restoring national pride, which he feels, Americans have lost.

Holiday Message Draws Reactions

Trump’s Thanksgiving message has drawn a mix of praise and criticism online. Supporters applauded his direct approach and holiday wishes, while critics called the tweet divisive. The reference to "Radical Left Lunatics" was particularly controversial, as some viewed it as unnecessary rhetoric on a day traditionally reserved for unity and gratitude.

Thanksgiving Amid a Divided Nation

Trump’s tweet highlights the ongoing political divide in the U.S., even as families across the nation come together for the holiday. While Thanksgiving is often seen as a moment to reflect on shared values, Trump’s remarks underline the contentious nature of current American politics.