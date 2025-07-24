Donald Trump Softens Stance on Elon Musk, Says ‘I Want Him to THRIVE Like Never Before’

Trump's comment comes just weeks after he had suggested that Tesla, SpaceX, and other Musk-linked ventures could lose their government support. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly downplayed recent speculation that he would revoke federal subsidies granted to Elon Musk’s businesses. Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump clarified, “Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the US Government. This is not so!"

The comment comes just weeks after Trump had suggested that Tesla, SpaceX, and other Musk-linked ventures could lose their government support if he returned to office.

Trump Resets Tone

Trump added, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us.”

“We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!,” he wrote.

This latest post starkly contrasts Trump’s earlier rhetoric. Just weeks ago, the president had hinted at targeting Musk’s federal benefits, which amount to billions in clean energy credits, space contracts, and infrastructure grants.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously echoed the tension, stating she didn’t believe Trump supported ongoing federal partnerships with Musk’s AI firm, xAI. When pressed on whether Trump would cancel a newly announced government contract with the company, Leavitt responded, “I’ll have to discuss the matter with the President.”