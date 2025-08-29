Donald Trump Strips Secret Service Protection For Former US Vice President Kamala Harris: Sources

Washington: President Donald Trump has stripped the Secret Service protection for former US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday. The decision to revoke the Secret Service protection of Kamala Harris will be effective September 1. Trump's decision comes as Harris prepares to embark on a high-profile book tour for her memoir, ‘107 Days’, which chronicles her brief presidential campaign.

According to the senior White House officials, former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while former presidents get the protection for life. However, as per the reports by the AP, they claimed that the then-President Joe Biden had signed a directive to extend protection for Kamala Harris beyond the six months through a classified directive, which would have ended in July 2026.

Trump's Decision Draws Backlash

The Trump administration has now terminated the extension, citing an executive memorandum issued to the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision to strip Kamala Harris of her Secret Service protection has raised alarms among security experts, who pointed to the importance of continuity in protection, particularly in a polarised climate. Ex-VP Harris has faced credible threats in the past, including an incident in August 2024 where a Virginia man was arrested for threatening to kill her and harm other public officials. With her book tour set to include 15 stops, including visits to London and Toronto, concerns about her safety are mounting.

After the decision, Harris' security team will lose access to threat intelligence and monitoring of risks across digital and physical spaces without federal agents. The experts stated that the situation could leave her vulnerable to possible threats, particularly given her high-profile status and expected candidature for the 2028 presidential election. Earlier, her husband, Doug Emhoff, lost his Secret Service detail in July, in line with standard provisions for a vice president's spouse.

Trump's decision to revoke Harris' protection is consistent with his past actions, where he has cut off security for adversaries and figures who have fallen from favour. His decision to cut security included his former National Security Advisor (NSA), John Bolton and members of Biden's family.