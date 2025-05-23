Trump Warns Tim Cook: Only iPhones Built In America Will Be Sold In USA, Not India Or Anywhere Else

Washington: Donald Trump has resorted to blackmail and is attempting to arm twist Apple, threatening the technology giant to either manufacture iPhones in United States or face 25 per cent tariffs on products manufactured in India. Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that he had informed Apple CEO Tim Cook to manufacture iPhones in United States to sold them in USA and not in India or anywhere else. If he fails to do so, then his administration would levy a 25 per cent tariffs on Apple products.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's threat on tariffs did not just stop on Apple, as the US President in another post on Truth Social, threatened a straight 50 per cent tariff on American companies manufacturing in European Union starting June 1, 2025 adding his discussions with the EU are going nowhere.