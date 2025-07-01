Donald Trump Threatens To Arrest Zohran Mamdani if He Defies Immigration And Customs Enforcement

Updated 1 July 2025 at 23:17 IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to investigate the background of Zohran Mamdani and arrest him if he defies Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Trump made the remarks in response to Mamdani’s statement that he would defy ICE and prevent the agency from arresting 'criminal aliens' in New York City.
“Then we’ll have to arrest him… a lot of people are saying he’s here illegally. We’re going to look at everything,” Donald Trump said.
Published 1 July 2025 at 23:15 IST