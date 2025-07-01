Donald Trump Threatens To Put 'Monster' DOGE To 'Eat' Elon Musk After Differences Over Spending Bill

Washington: Donald Trump recently stated that they might have to deploy DOGE on Elon Musk, following his earlier remarks claiming that the Tesla CEO had received more government subsidies than any other individual in history.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon… DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” said US President Donald Trump.

Taking another jab at Musk, Donald Trump added that not everyone wants an electric car, while criticising Democrats for allegedly wanting to 'destroy the country' and voting for ‘just anything’.

Donald Trump's ties with his first buddy, in the White House after he won the second term earlier in January, Elon Musk nosedive after the latter turned down his ‘One Bold, Big, Beautiful’ spending bill. The bonhomie ended abruptly and that too in full public view as both the individuals vent it out against each other on social media platform as the war of words went tit-for-tat for hours.

The President made this remarks while departing the White House en route to a new immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by state officials.

In another remark at Musk, Donald Trump said he will “take a look” when asked about deporting Elon Musk from the United States as he warned that the Tesla Boss could “lose a lot more” than just the EV mandate.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump had said earlier on Truth Social.

In another statement, the US President added, “No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? Big money to be saved!!!"

Donald Trump on Israel-Iran conflict

On Iran and Israel, Donald Trump lauded US forces saying, "We had a precision strike… It was a great, brilliant strike… We will talk about Gaza.”