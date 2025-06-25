BREAKING Donald Trump To Hold Talks With Iran Next Week, May Sign Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump gestures standing between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Netherlands. | Image: AP

The Hague: Donald Trump, who is attending a key NATO summit in Netherlands, has said that he may have talks with Iran next week and could sign a nuclear deal.

“We may have talks with Iran next week, we may sign a deal with them, I don't know now but we have destroyed their nuke facilities,” the US President said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Netherlands on Israel-Iran ceasefire, Donald Trump said, “I think the 12-day war between Iran and Israel is over and there will be no more nuclear threat from Iran.”

“Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities... This incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace, with a historic ceasefire agreement.”

Comparing US B-2 bombers with Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings during World War 2, Donald Trump said “Somebody said in a certain way, it was so devastating actually, if you look at Hiroshima or if you look at Nagasaki, that ended a war too. This ended a war in a different way.”

Donald Trump on Iran's moving Uranium from Nuke sites

US President Donald Trump, while stressing upon the success of B-2 bombers strike on Iran's nuclear sites, said, “I don't think nuclear materials were moved.”

When asked, “Is there any indication that Iran was able to move any material?” Donald Trump said, “No, just the opposite. We think we hit them so hard and so fast, it didn't get to move... it's very hard and very dangerous to move.”