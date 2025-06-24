Donald Trump To Meet Zelensky During NATO Summit, White House Confirms

Washington: The White House on Tuesday confirmed that US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the upcoming NATO summit. The meeting comes amid concerns that Washington may withdraw from mediating peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

The upcoming meeting between the two leaders is marked as crucial after an intense verbal spat at the White House during Zelenskyy's visit. The last time Zelensky and Trump met was in April on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, and there were concerns that the US might reduce its involvement in mediating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. However, with this meeting, it appears that the US is committed to continuing its efforts to support Ukraine.

NATO Summit

The NATO summit is a crucial platform for leaders to discuss pressing global issues, including security and defence. With the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the meeting between Trump and Zelensky is likely to focus on finding ways to resolve the situation and promote peace in the region.