Donald Trump To Sign Order Banning Social Security Benefits For Illegal Immigrants: White House

Washington: The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday informed that President Donald Trump will be signing an order today aimed at stopping illegal immigrants from obtaining benefits under country's Social Security Act and also for expanding fraud investigations.

Donald Trump's administration has remained tough on illegal immigrants as they have deported back thousands of them to their source countries including India. According to US government, illegal immigrants who have been deported were involved in unlawful activities.

Earlier, Trump's close aide and DOGE head Elon Musk had unearth a big fraud during the previous Joe Biden-led government saying thousands and lakhs of people were registered in federal social welfare schemes where most of them were not even alive. Musk flagged that billions of dollars – taxpayers money – were being utilised in the name of these welfare schemes but not really reaching the ones in need.

Ball is in China's court, says Trump

Speaking on Donald Trump's tariffs and US' trade war with China, Press Secretary Karoline said that the ball is in China's court. “China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them. There's no difference between China and any other country except they are much larger, and China wants what we have... the American consumer.”

Leavitt further said that Donald Trump is turning America into a manufacturing superpower again. Yesterday, there was a monumental announcement by Nvidia – one of the largest companies in the world that the chip-making giant company will produce AI supercomputers entirely in the United States.

White House on Harvard University

Addressing the press on Donald Trump freezing a part of funding to Harvard University, Karoline Leavitt informed that a lot of Americans are wondering why their tax dollars are going to these universities when they are not only indoctrinating our nation's students, but also allowing such egregious, illegal behaviour to occur.

She informed that the President Trump has made it clear to Harvard to follow the federal law, no longer break title VI.