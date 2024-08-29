Published 17:12 IST, August 29th 2024
Donald Trump to Visit Swing Districts in Michigan, Wisconsin as Battleground Campaigning Increases
Trump’s intense focus on recapturing states he won in 2016 but lost narrowly in 2020 continues with stops in the middle of Michigan and western Wisconsin.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a stop at a campaign office | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:12 IST, August 29th 2024