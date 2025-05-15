Don't Want To Say I Did: Donald Trump Tones Down After India Calls Out US President's Ceasefire Bluff

Qatar: Donald Trump has toned his stance on India-Pakistan ceasefire talks, stating that while he won’t claim full credit, he played a key role in easing tensions between the two nations.

Earlier, the US President had asserted that he mediated between India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. Trump even went so far as to claim that he had threatened both countries with a suspension of trade until they ceased firing. However, India dismissed Trump's trade-related claims, stating that trade was never mentioned during ceasefire discussions.

Currently on his historic Middle East visit, Donald Trump remarked, “I played a key role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, suggesting that my acumen could help resolve a centuries-old conflict. I don’t want to say I did it—but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was becoming increasingly hostile.”

Jaishankar slams Pakistan over ceasefire amid Operation Sindoor

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised Pakistan stating that India had given a good advice to Islamabad after dismantling several terror camps. He emphasised that India was not targeting Pakistan’s military or army establishments, but Pakistan continued to escalate tensions.

“It was only after they were badly hit on the morning of May 10 that it became clear who truly sought a cessation of firing,” Jaishankar remarked.