Donald Trump's U-Turn On Ukraine-Russia Conflict? Says Zelenskyy Shouldn't Target Moscow

Washington: US President Donald Trump's latest comments on Ukraine, seemingly contradicting earlier reports that suggested he encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike Moscow. Talking to reporters at the White House on July 15, Trump stated that Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, a big departure from the alleged phone call conversation between the two leaders on July 4.

Earlier, a few media reports stated, citing sources, that Trump asked Zelenskyy whether he could hit Moscow. Reports suggested, Trump's conversation with Zelensky took a surprising turn when he reportedly asked, "Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? Can you hit St Petersburg too?" Zelensky's response was said to be affirmative, with the Ukrainian president stating, "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons."

The US president allegedly framed this as part of a plan to make Russians feel the pain and pressure President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. However, Trump's latest comments appeared to contradict this narrative, leaving many questioning the consistency of the US president's stance on Ukraine.

Trump's Change In Tone

When questioned about the report, Trump unequivocally stated, "No, he shouldn’t target Moscow." However, given the present scenario, the US President's statement marked a major shift in tone, particularly given the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The US president's reluctance to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine further outlined his cautious approach, as he explicitly stated, "No, we’re not looking to."

The analysts suggested that the implications of Trump's comments are multifaceted, with repercussions on the global stage. His stance on Ukraine has been contradictory, with some arguing that his approach could either mitigate or worsen the situation.

The situation is further complicated by Trump's previous interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump claimed he had warned Putin about the consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine.