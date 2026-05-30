Donald Trump Undergoes Annual Medical Exam at Walter Reed: What Does the Report Say?

Washington, D.C.: President Donald Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated for the office, received a strongly positive assessment from his physician after his latest comprehensive medical examination, with the White House releasing the report on Friday.

Sean Barbabella, Trump’s physician, stated that the 79-year-old president (who turns 80 on June 14) "remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function" and is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

Trump underwent the exam on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He later posted on Truth Social that "everything checked out perfectly." This marks his third known check-up since returning to the White House.

Key Findings from the Report

Cognitive Health: Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), consistent with prior exams.

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Cardiac and Overall Fitness: A CT scan of the heart showed no abnormalities. An AI-enhanced ECG analysis indicated his "cardiac age" is approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. Cardiac, pulmonary, and neurological functions were described as strong.

Weight and Vitals: The president weighed 238 pounds (108 kg), a gain of about 14 pounds (6 kg) since his previous exam. At 6'3" (1.9 m) tall, his BMI stands at 29.7, just below the clinical obesity threshold of 30. His blood pressure was a healthy 105/71 mmHg, and resting heart rate was 73 bpm.

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Medications and History: He continues Rosuvastatin (Crestor) and Ezetimibe (Zetia) for cholesterol management, plus a high daily dose of aspirin for cardiac prevention. Cholesterol levels have improved markedly to 143 (down from 223 in 2018). He maintains lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.

The report noted scarring on his right ear from a prior gunshot injury (hearing intact), improved swelling in the lower legs related to chronic venous insufficiency, and bruising on the hands attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. No concerning growths were found. Eyes, lungs, abdomen, and other systems were normal.

Dr. Barbabella recommended continued focus on weight management, diet, and increased physical activity. The exam involved multiple specialists and preventive screenings.