Donald Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa, Becomes First Buyer | WATCH

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the new ‘Gold Card’ visa, worth $5 million, and said it would be available in less than two weeks.

Last month, the 78-year-old president announced the launch of the “Gold Card”—a US visa that offers a path to citizenship for $5 million, replacing the 35-year-old EB-5 investor visa.

“They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful,” Trump said.

While speaking to reporters, Trump also revealed he is the first buyer of the Gold Card.

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump told reporters. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is?” he said, while showing off the card with his face on it.

What is the Gold Visa Card?

Trump had earlier described the Gold Card, also referred to as “The Trump Card,” and expressed hope that the new program would “sell like crazy.”

The Gold Card would function similarly to a green card but would be available only to “high-level” individuals. It replaces the EB-5 visa program.

The president suggested that the revenue generated from the program could be used to help pay off the national debt and create jobs.

“If we sell a million, that’s $5 trillion,” he said. Regarding demand from the business community, he added, “I think we will sell a lot because I think there’s really a thirst.”

While the Gold Card does not guarantee US citizenship, it serves as a route to obtaining it in the future.