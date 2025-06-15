Donald Trump Vetoes Israeli Plan To Kill Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Says Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump has vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a foreign media outlet claimed, citing two US officials. The revelation, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, has taken everyone by surprise.

According to the reports, the Israeli plan, presented to the US in recent days, aimed to target Khamenei, an important figure in Iran's government. However, Trump administration officials emphasised that the US would not consider targeting Iranian political leadership unless Americans were harmed. "Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we're not even talking about going after the political leadership," said a senior US administration official.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been intensifying, with both countries engaging in a series of attacks and counter-attacks. Israel launched a massive attack on Iran's nuclear program, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile strikes. The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading blows and rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the claims of Donald Trump's decision to veto the Israeli plan have established another dimension in the ongoing conflict. The US president has been vocal about his desire to avoid entanglement in the conflict, emphasising the need for a diplomatic resolution. "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Trump warned in a post on Truth Social.

In a surprising twist, Trump urged Iran and Israel to "make a deal," citing his past successes in brokering peace between other countries in conflict. "Likewise, we will have peace soon between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings are now taking place," Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when asked about the report, declined to comment directly. "I think that we do what we need to do, we'll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States," Netanyahu said in an interview with a foreign TV channel.