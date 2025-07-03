Republic World
  • Donald Trump To Hold Key Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Halting US Weapons To Ukraine

Updated 3 July 2025 at 17:51 IST

Donald Trump is likely to hold crucial talks with counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on halting support of US weapons to Ukraine, amid an ongoing war with Russia.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: X

Washington: US President Donald Trump is set to hold key talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4, amid the ongoing war with Russia.

According to reports, Donald Trump is likely to discuss a potential halt to US weapons support for Ukraine during the conflict.

These talks come as the President continues his repeated efforts to mediate peace between the two nations, which have been locked in a prolonged war.

However, Trump has so far been unsuccessful in bringing both Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table.

More to follow…

Published 3 July 2025 at 16:44 IST