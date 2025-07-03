Donald Trump To Hold Key Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Halting US Weapons To Ukraine

Washington: US President Donald Trump is set to hold key talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4, amid the ongoing war with Russia.

According to reports, Donald Trump is likely to discuss a potential halt to US weapons support for Ukraine during the conflict.

These talks come as the President continues his repeated efforts to mediate peace between the two nations, which have been locked in a prolonged war.

However, Trump has so far been unsuccessful in bringing both Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table.