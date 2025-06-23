‘Make Iran Great Again’ or Be Replaced: Trump Warns of Regime Change After Devastating US Strikes

New Delhi: A day after the US struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump raised the possibility of a change in Iran’s government. In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump praised the military’s successful operation and questioned whether the current Iranian regime was capable of making Iran great again.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote, adapting his well-known slogan “Make America Great Again” to Iran’s situation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Pentagon news conference, “This mission was not and has not been about regime change. It was a precision operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program.”

Vice President JD Vance, speaking to NBC News, also stated, “We don’t want regime change. We want to end their nuclear program and talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement.”

What Was Operation Midnight Hammer?

The operation involved more than 125 US military aircraft, including stealth bombers and ships launching Tomahawk missiles. According to military officials, the goal was to hit three key nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the mission caused “extremely severe” damage to the sites. Satellite images showed that the Fordow facility built under a mountain suffered major surface damage, but the full impact underground is still unclear.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, confirmed that Fordow was hit but said it was too early to know the extent of the damage. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that much of Iran’s enriched uranium had been moved before the strike.

Iran’s Response and US Position

In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel, injuring dozens in Tel Aviv. So far, Iran has not targeted US bases or disrupted oil shipping routes, although tensions in the region remain high.

The US has moved additional forces and air defenses into the Middle East. Officials have said there are no further planned strikes, unless Iran attacks first.