Stop Buying Iranian Oil or Face Secondary Sanctions, Warns Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has warned the world against purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products saying any such transaction will subject to immediate secondary sanctions.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, now! Any country or person who buys any amount of oil or petrochemicals from Iran will be subject to, immediately, secondary sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

After tariffs, Trump pressures world with new oil threat

At a time when the world is already dealing with Trump's tariffs, has now been pressured by the United States' President to not to buy Iranian oil.

Trump first announced his most anticipated trade tariffs on 133 nations including India on April 2 and defended his move with the argument saying he wanted to balance US trade with partner nation. China was the worst hit country which escalated the trade war after it retaliated with reciprocal trade tax.

However, Donald Trump scaled down and announced a 90-day or 3-months breather when he paused his ‘discounted’ reciprocal tariffs on the countries who had not retaliated and requested for talks to chalk out a bilateral trade deal.

India is among the few countries with which the Trump administration is indulged in active talks to conclude a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as soon as possible.

In the most recent development, US Vice President JD Vance was in India along with his delegation and family. Vance held crucial talks with PM Modi as talks between both the nations progressed swiftly.