Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful’ Spending Bill Passed By US Senate After Marathon All Night Voting Session

The U.S. Senate passed US President Donald Trump’s ambitious budget proposal, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act, after a tense 50-50 vote. Vice President JD Vance cast the decisive tie-breaking vote, securing a major victory for the Trump administration’s domestic agenda. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for a final vote before reaching the president’s desk.

A Hard-Fought Victory

The Senate’s marathon session, which stretched over 22 hours, was marked by intense negotiations and a process known as a “vote-a-rama,” where senators debated and voted on numerous amendments to the nearly 1,000-page bill. The legislation, a cornerstone of Trump’s second term, includes increased funding for border security, defense, and energy production, but it has sparked controversy due to proposed cuts to healthcare and food-support programs.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has said that the “Republicans are putting 17 million lives at risk in their “Big Beautiful Bill.” These are more than just numbers. These are real people who deserve to live a life without worrying they will go broke if they need health care.”

Despite opposition from Democrats and some Republican holdouts, the bill cleared its first major hurdle with a vote of 59-41 to begin debate, followed by the critical 50-50 vote to pass it.

Vice President JD Vance played a pivotal role. Arriving at Capitol Hill just after 6:00 a.m. EST, Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

President Trump was deeply invested in the bill’s success, reportedly urging Republicans to forgo their holidays to meet his July 4 deadline. Moments before the final vote, Trump spoke to reporters, asking, “Did they take the vote yet?” He added, “I would normally be home waiting for the vote, but I wanted to come down.” Expressing confidence in the outcome, he said, “I hear the vote’s going to be good. You’ll let me know.”

What Happens Next?

With the Senate’s approval, the bill now returns to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson faces the challenge of securing near-unanimous Republican support. The narrow GOP majority means Johnson can afford only one defection.