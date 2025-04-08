Donald Trump’s ‘Patriot Friend’ Elon Musk Against Tariffs? Makes This Personal Appeal To US President

Washington DC: Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and head of DOGE, is reportedly against Donald Trump's decision of imposing tariffs on the trade partners of the United States and has made personal appeals to the US President in this regard.

Trump's ‘Patriot Friend’ Musk Against Tariffs?

According to a report by The Washington Post, Elon Musk, who has been a friend and ally of the US President, has made personal appeals to him, to take back his decision. As concerns grew over a proposed 50% tariff on Chinese goods, Musk took to social media to express his opposition, while also attempting to reach out directly to President Trump.

Musk, who was recently called a ‘patriot' and ‘friend’ by US President Donald Trump, seems to be standing against his decision of imposing tariffs on the trade partners of the US.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the conversations, confirmed the outreach to The Washington Post. However, it seems their efforts were unsuccessful. Despite some willingness to negotiate, Trump has remained firm in his stance, reinforcing his earlier decision to implement 34% tariffs announced the previous week.

Will Trump Pause Tariffs?

Reports of the possibility of pausing tariffs for 90 days have been circulating but the White House, on Monday, dismissed the claims as “fake news” and confirmed that no such decision has been taken.

Donald Trump has also refused to put a ‘pause’ on tariffs during negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu saying, “We're not looking at that. We have many countries we’re negotiating with, and those will be fair deals. In some cases, they will be paying substantial tariffs. They’ll be fair deals.”

Trade War Between US-China Deepens Further

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China has deepened further, after China imposed 34% retaliatory tariffs on the US. Reacting to China's decision, Trump threatened them and said, “If that tariff isn't removed by tomorrow at 12 o'clock, we’ll impose an additional 50% on the existing tariffs. They've become a wealthy nation because of the previous administrations.”