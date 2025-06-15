'US Will Come Down With Full Might At Levels Never Seen Before': Donald Trump’s Warning And Proposal To Iran’s Khamenei | Image: Republic

Israel-Iran Tensions: US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying that if Iran attacks the United States in any way, it will face the full power of the American military.

Trump’s statement came after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei threatened to act against countries supporting Israel in its ongoing conflict with Tehran.

Speaking on Sunday, Trump made it clear that the United States was not involved in the Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear and intelligence sites. “The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. But if we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” the US President said.

In the same message, Trump also said that there is still a chance to end the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. “We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that his country will continue to strike at every base and target linked to Iran’s leadership. Iran, in response, has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli cities and defence sites, escalating the fight.