'Done Swimming, Going To Eat Now': What Gunman Naveed Told Mother Before Sydney Bondi Beach Attack

Sydney: As per Australian newspaper, hours before the devastating shooting at Bondi Beach that left at least 15 people dead and 40 wounded, one of the shooter 24‑year‑old Naveed Akram, made a calm phone call to his mother, according to her account to local media.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Naveed Akram called his mother on Sunday and told her he had been swimming and was about to eat before heading home. “He rang me up and said, ‘Mum, I just went for a swim … we’re going to eat now’”, she said, adding that nothing in the conversation raised any concern. The brief conversation offered no indication of the violence that would unfold later in the day.

His mother described him as a quiet individual who largely kept to himself and did not show any signs of violent behaviour. “He doesn’t have a firearm. He doesn’t even go out. He doesn’t mix around with friends … he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that’s it”, she told the newspaper.

Horrific Attack on Jewish Hanukkah Event

Shortly after the call, Akram and his 50‑year‑old father, identified as Sajid Akram, opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration known as Chanukah by the Sea at Bondi Beach. The assault now treated as a terrorist attack by authorities, claimed the lives of 16 civilians and injured more than 40 people, including emergency responders. Among the dead were children and Holocaust survivors.

Police exchanged gunfire with the attackers. The father was shot dead at the scene by officers, while Naveed Akram was critically wounded and taken into custody under police guard.

Community and Government Reaction

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as “an act of pure evil” and reaffirmed national condemnation of antisemitism and hatred. Flags across the country were ordered to fly at half‑mast in mourning.

Australian authorities are investigating how the family obtained firearms. Early reports indicate the father held a firearms licence and legally owned multiple weapons, which are believed to have been used in the shooting.