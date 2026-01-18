'Downward Spiral': EU Leaders Warn After Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On 8 European Nations For Opposing Greenland Plan, 'Unacceptable', Says Macron

New Delhi: As US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations because of their opposition to American control of Greenland, European Union leaders warned of a "dangerous downward spiral".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said, "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," the statement further said, adding, "Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US."

Damage economic growth

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's chief diplomat, warned that imposing tariffs would damage economic growth for both the EU and the US. She also emphasized that such trade disputes would divert the bloc's focus away from its primary objective, bringing an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," she added on X.

"Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity. If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO."

Threat over Greenland 'unacceptable'

French President Emmanuel Macron has also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs over the Greenland dispute, labeling the move "unacceptable."

Macron warned that if these trade penalties are enacted, Europe will launch a unified and "coordinated" counter-response.

He further emphasized that France will not be swayed by "intimidation or threats," whether regarding Greenland, the war in Ukraine, or any other global issue.

"No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," Macron said on X.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed."

Swedish PM joins chorus

Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson has also joined the chorus of condemnation, standing in solidarity with Denmark and the EU.

Kristersson rejected the tariffs as a form of "blackmail," insisting that the future of Greenland is for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide. Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre criticized the tactic by stating that "threats have no place among allies," highlighting that such aggressive trade measures undermine the trust between long-standing partners.

Thousands of protesters take to streets

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, thousands of protesters gathered across Denmark and Greenland on Saturday to denounce President Donald Trump’s renewed efforts to acquire the Arctic territory.

The demonstrations occurred as the White House intensified its rhetoric, citing national security concerns and the strategic importance of Greenland’s mineral wealth.

The "Hands Off Greenland" movement saw a massive surge in participation as rallies spread beyond Copenhagen to major cities across the Danish Realm. These protests are a direct response to President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that the U.S. should acquire the territory, a stance he recently backed with a threat of steep import tariffs.

Why the hassle

The demonstrations come as Trump said 10 percent tariffs would be imposed on several European allies opposing US control of Greenland from February 1, hitting ​Denmark, ‌Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The US president, who says the move is critical for his country’s interests, added that those tariffs ‌would rise to ‌25 percent on June ⁠1 and would continue until an agreement is reached ‌for the US to purchase Greenland.

While Greenland and Denmark have rejected the idea of the island being “owned” by the US, efforts to get the US administration to change its stance have so far appeared to fail.

EU calls emergency envoys meeting

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting after U.S. President Donald Trump decision.