Dragged, Pushed, Humiliated: Sohail Afridi Shoved Around as Pakistan Assembly Turns Lawless | WATCH

New Delhi: Pakistan’s politics once again burst into chaos, this time inside the Punjab Assembly itself. When Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his supporters came in the assembly, what should have been a forum for discussion and governance descended into a scene of pushing, yelling, and violent altercations.

Videos of security guards abusing PTI leaders and employees inside the assembly grounds went viral very quickly. This is a scene that is all too often in Pakistani politics.

Security vs Politicians: Assembly Descends Into Disorder

One of the most shocking clips shows senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Meena Khan Afridi being dragged and beaten by security officials. He intervened to protect PTI employees, but security guards pulled him away. To prevent him from being taken away by force, another PTI employee rushed in.

Sohail Afridi could be heard yelling at the security personnel during the mayhem, asking them why they were touching his colleagues. Visibly upset, Meena Khan reminded them that Afridi was the Chief Minister and should be treated with dignity.

Afridi and his followers were first barred from entering the Punjab Assembly. Later, only individuals whose names were on a pre-approved list were allowed entry, according to Pakistan's Express Tribune. Many PTI supporters had already arrived by that point, which led to raucous demonstrations and chaos.

Even its assemblies are no longer a source of peace for a nation accustomed to political unrest.

Lahore Locked Down, PTI Movement Blocked

The assembly gates were not the end of the drama. Sohail Afridi was also prevented from going to Liberty Chowk in Lahore on Friday night, where the PTI had organized a public meeting. The Chief Minister and party leaders were unable to move freely due to police roadblocks and limitations, according to Dawn.

Salman Akram Raja, the secretary general of the PTI, claimed on X that although he and Afridi were at Liberty Chowk, the Punjab Police had purposefully stopped them. In stark contrast to the subsequent police action, PTI had previously posted videos of Afridi being greeted with flowers at PTI leader Latif Khosa's home.

After crossing the Ravi Toll Plaza, Afridi told reporters that other cars were stopped alongside him. He claimed that highways were blocked, PTI supporters were arrested, and party activists from Mandi Bahauddin were stopped at Bhera.

Afridi refuted accusations that Imran Khan was a security risk, stating that the imprisoned PTI founder stood for political stability and national cohesion.