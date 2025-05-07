Dramatic Bilawal Bhutto's U-Turn: Tones Down To 'Wants Peace With India' From 'Blood Will Flow' Remark

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, known for his big mouth no action remarks, took a u-turn on his threat to India saying Islamabad was open to peace with New Delhi. Bilawal’s statement has come days after he threatened India on bloodshed for suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Toning down a bit after his threat, Bilawal Bhutto during his address in Pakistan’s National Assembly saying that if India wishes to walk the path of peace, let home come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.”

Continuing further, Bilawal added that it India don’t then let it remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom.

Bhutto’s account on X, formerly Twitter was suspended by the microblogging platform after he made a provocative statement when India announced its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty.

In his earlier statement, Bilawal said that he would like to stand in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood.

However, it makes no difference what Bilawal Bhutto has said or will say. The Pakistani politician is not taken seriously in his own country, and nobody cares for him in India. Bilawal has a loud mouth but little action.

Why Bilawal Bhutto wants peace?

Bilawal Bhutto's sudden u-turn in relation to his statements and wanting peace has come as India is planning a big retaliation and response to the Pahalgam terror attack, when Pakistani backed terrorists shot dead 27 innocent civilians including 26 Indians and one Nepalese national.

India's action against Pakistan has become more evident especially after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dropped a big hint saying that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do what the people of the country desire.