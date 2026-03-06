Drone Attack on US Al Udeid Air Base Thwarted, Says Qatar Defence Ministry

Doha: Qatar’s defense ministry says that a drone attack on Al Udeid airbase, the biggest US base in the Middle East, has been thwarted.

Iran has been launching drones and missiles toward US bases in the region after Israeli and US strikes on the Islamic Republic since Saturday killed its top leaders.

Earlier U.S. forces in Qatar's al-Udeid, the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, put missiles into truck launchers as tensions with Iran ratcheted up since January, analysis of satellite images showed, meaning they could be moved more quickly.

The decision to keep the Patriot missiles in mobile trucks rather than semi-static launcher stations - meaning they could rapidly deploy to strike or be moved defensively in case of an Iranian attack -- shows how risks heightened as frictions grew.