Drone Strike In Dubai? 23 Marina Tower Hit As Intercepted Aerial Threat Debris Sparks Fire | WATCH

Dubai: A drone strike from Iran on Saturday targeted Dubai’s 23 Marina Tower, igniting a fire, as Tehran initiated a series of missile and drone assaults in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke emerging from the upper floors of the high-rise building shortly after the impact, sparking speculation of a possible drone strike. However, UAE authorities clarified that the damage was caused by debris from an aerial object that was successfully intercepted by air defence systems.

The luxury tower, comprising 90 stories and inhabited by affluent expatriates, global professionals, and overseas investors, was partially evacuated while emergency teams hurried to the location.

According to authorities in the United Arab Emirates, the incident occurred when air defence systems intercepted an incoming aerial object amid escalating tensions in the Middle East linked to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict. Fragments from the interception reportedly fell on the 23 Marina Tower, one of the tallest residential skyscrapers in Dubai Marina.

Advertisement

Officials also dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a strike on Dubai International Airport, stressing that the situation remained under control and that the emirate’s infrastructure and airports were operating normally.

The strike occurred following Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian's apology to nearby nations, stating that it will not launch attacks on countries unless they are used to assault Tehran. Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump described the apology as capitulation, leading to a caution from the Iranian forces that they would persist with assaults

Advertisement

Authorities said emergency teams quickly responded to the site and contained the situation, stressing that the incident was limited and that public safety was not threatened. No injuries were reported in the building following the impact.