Drone Video Shows Extent of Damage In Israel After Iranian Strike

Updated 14 June 2025 at 18:08 IST
World News: Drone footage has captured the extent of destruction in Israel following Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks, showing damaged buildings, burning vehicles, and debris-strewn streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Iran’s Missile Barrage Breaches Israel’s Defenses
Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military and strategic sites, with some breaching Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and striking key locations in Tel Aviv. The footage shows collapsed structures and widespread fire damage, confirming the severity of the impact.
Casualties and Rescue Operations
Israeli authorities reported 21 injuries, including two in critical condition, as search and rescue teams worked to evacuate residents from damaged buildings. The drone footage highlights emergency response efforts, with firefighters and medical personnel navigating through rubble-strewn streets.
The missile exchange follows Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which Iran claims resulted in 78 deaths and over 320 injuries. The United Nations and world leaders have urged both nations to de-escalate, warning that continued strikes could lead to a broader regional conflict.
Published 14 June 2025 at 17:44 IST