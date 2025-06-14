Drone Video Shows Extent of Damage In Israel After Iranian Strike

World News: Drone footage has captured the extent of destruction in Israel following Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks, showing damaged buildings, burning vehicles, and debris-strewn streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iran’s Missile Barrage Breaches Israel’s Defenses

Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military and strategic sites, with some breaching Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and striking key locations in Tel Aviv. The footage shows collapsed structures and widespread fire damage, confirming the severity of the impact.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

Israeli authorities reported 21 injuries, including two in critical condition, as search and rescue teams worked to evacuate residents from damaged buildings. The drone footage highlights emergency response efforts, with firefighters and medical personnel navigating through rubble-strewn streets.