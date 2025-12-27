'Dropped Him When Things Got Too Hot': Trump Lashes Out At Democrats Over Epstein Links In 'Last' Christmas Message

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump lambasted Democrats, whom he referred to as ‘Sleazebags’ in what he called his “last Merry Christmas” message over their alleged links to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein saying that while they continued to attend the former financier's parties and maintained close ties with him, he had actually seized all communication with Epstein, long before “it became fashionable to do so.”

Trump claimed that the Democrats only "dropped" Epstein "like a dog" only when the charges against Epstein grew too strong and it was difficult for them to handle.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Continuing his rant against the Democrats, Trump claimed that all allegations brought on by the Democrats against him about his close ties with Epstein are “fake” much like allegations brought against him of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections. Trump also claimed that when the names of those Democrats come to light in the ongoing Epstein Files revelations, which he described as a "Radical Left Witch Hunt" they will have “a lot of explaining to do.”

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam - and had nothing to do with “TRUMP,” he posted.

Trump also hit out at the media coverage against him over his links to Epstein, going to the extent of naming ‘The New York Times.’

The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage. Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump," he said.

Trump even urged the Department of Justice to release all the names of the democrats, “embarass them,” and then get back to other pressing issues rather than the “Democrat inspired Hoax.”

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn't want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt!!!” he said.

The Links To Trump

Trump's post comes amid the revelations in the long-awaited Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice which also point out several links between the sex offender and powerful figures in the US establishment.

Trump has so far maintained that while he was friends Jeffrey Epstein, the two snapped ties around 2004, before Epstein was arrested. He has also denied any wrongdoing in the sex trafficking scandal.

Recently, the US Justice Department released another 30,000 pages of documents linked to Epstein. These files have several refences to Trump along with an email which detail the flights Trump had taken on Epstein’s private jet during the 1990s. However, the Justice Department has claimed that some of theses charges submitted to the FBI before the 2020 US election may be “untrue and sensationalist."

One of these document which seems to be an FBI intake report contained the account of a former limo driver. The text referred to a 1999 visit between the driver, his son and an unnamed woman, though many of the names were redacted. This driver said that he met Trump in 1995, when he drove him to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The driver was allegedly recalling an episode about Trump continuously mentioning the name 'Jeffrey' on the phone, and also made references to 'abusing some girl.'