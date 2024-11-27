Drunk or Distraught?: Kamala Harris’ Video After US Election Defeat Sparks Concern | WATCH

A newly released video of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently lost the presidential race to Donald Trump, has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with critics labeling her behavior as incoherent and some even accusing her of being a “functioning alcoholic.”

The video, shared after Harris’ concession speech at her alma mater Howard University, shows her addressing disheartened Democratic supporters. “I know this is an uncertain time. I’m clear-eyed about that. I know you’re clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy," Harris said in the video, aiming to reassure her base in the wake of the loss.

In an impassioned plea to her supporters, she added, “I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire."

Harris also highlighted her campaign’s financial achievements, noting, “Because of your efforts, we raised an historic 1.4 billion dollars from grassroots supporters alone."

People are wondering if Harris was drunk

Despite her efforts to connect with her audience, the video sparked swift backlash. Critics, including Republican politicians and social media commentators, accused Harris of appearing out of touch, with some questioning whether she was intoxicated during the recording.

“The dial-up modem sound played on an infinite loop is more bearable than 28 seconds of whatever this is," tweeted Virginia Foxx, a Republican representative from North Carolina.

A former Trump aide took to social media to mock the vice president, saying, “I’d read a 5,000-word article on how this got approved for release.”

Dan McLaughlin, a writer for National Review, suggested the video was evidence that Harris' own staff hate her. “No video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff," he wrote. There have been some reports in recent months that have suggested that Harris has the tendency of lashing out at her staff.

The most scathing commentary came from a social media user who claimed, “Kamala Harris appears to be a functioning alcoholic who almost became President of America. Meanwhile, America is about to give another $24,000,000,000 to a barely functioning Cocaine Addict who’s in charge of Ukraine. Absolute clown world.”

Harris’ Appeal to Her Base

Harris’ video was likely intended to galvanize Democrats still reeling from her loss and to emphasize the importance of their continued activism. However, the messaging appears to have been overshadowed by criticisms of her tone and demeanor.

A Polarized Legacy

As the first female vice president, Harris’ tenure has been marked by polarizing public perception. Her historic run for the presidency was overshadowed by low approval ratings and scrutiny of her leadership style.