Drunk Pilot Removed From Cockpit Moments Before Flight Take Off, Detained

Georgia: A drunk pilot was removed from the cockpit of the Chicago-bound Southwest Airlines flight moments before the takeoff. The pilot identified as David Paul Allsop, 52, who showed up at the Savannah-Hilton International Airport, was detained and taken into custody after he showed up under the influence of alcohol.

David Paul Allsop was detained by the airport police moments before the Flight 3772 was about to take off. Allsop has been charged with driving under the influence.

The incident took place on January 15 after the pilot was suspected of being under the influence as he showed signs of inebriation.

Meanwhile, alternate flights were arranged for the passengers and the airline apologised for disrupting their travel plans.

US Govt sues Southwest Airlines

In another development, the US Transportation Department is stepping up enforcement of persistent flight delays with a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and a fine against Frontier Airlines.

The agency said the US District Court lawsuit it filed in California on Wednesday alleges that Southwest illegally operated chronically delayed flights and disrupted passengers' travel plans. It says it's seeking “maximum civil penalties.”

“Airlines have a legal obligation to ensure that their flight schedules provide travelers with realistic departure and arrival times," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Today’s action sends a message to all airlines that the department is prepared to go to court in order to enforce passenger protections.”

The Transportation Department said its investigation found that Dallas-based Southwest operated two chronically delayed flights – one between Chicago Midway International Airport and Oakland, California, and another between Baltimore, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio.

Both flights were chronically delayed for five straight months and together resulted in 180 flight disruptions for passengers between April and August 2022, the agency said.

In a statement, Southwest said it was disappointed that the agency focused on flights from more than two years ago and pointed instead to its long-term record.