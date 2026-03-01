Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Hit By Iranian Missiles And Drones, 4 Injured

Abu Dhabi: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia after Iranian attacks across various countries, emergency response teams immediately secured the site of a "fire incident" in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah area, and brought the fire under control, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Atleast four individuals are confirmed to have sustained injuries and were transferred to medical facilities, the Dubai Media office reported.

"Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and well-being of residents and visitors remain the highest priority," the statement read.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence also confirmed that a "fresh wave" of Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country was successfully intercepted with "high efficiency" and "limited material damage" took place.

Advertisement

The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability. It emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority that can't be compromised.

The Ministry also stated that missiles were intercepted by the UAE Air Defence system, and debris have fallen on several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Advertisement

"Targeting constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and International Law, affirming the UAE's full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability," the ministry mentioned.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

Earlier today, Israeli press reported that a plume of smoke and fire has been seen outside hotel on Dubai's Palm. Viral videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont, one of the popular hotels frequented by Westerners in Dubai.

UAE's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.