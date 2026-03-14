Afghan Defence Forces Launch Attack Along Durand Line, Capture Pakistani Outpost; 14 Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured

Kabul: In a major escalation of the open war currently engulfing the region, the Afghan Defence Forces launched a coordinated attack along the disputed Durand Line.

The offensive, targeting the eastern sectors of Kunar and Nangarhar, resulted in the capture of a key Pakistani military outpost and significant casualties, signalling a shift in the intensity of the border conflict.

The Afghan Ministry of Defence described the mission as a mission of revenge against the crimes of the Pakistani military regime. Afghan units successfully overran a Pakistani military position in the high-altitude terrain of the eastern border area.

According to a statement released by the Afghan Defence Forces via official channels, the operation targeted a stretch of the Durand Line, a boundary Kabul has long dismissed as “fictitious.”

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Losses and Hardware Destroyed

The clash took place with Afghan forces utilising heavy fire and ground assault units to breach the defences of the Pakistani outpost.

The reported toll includes 14 Pakistani soldiers who were reportedly killed in the action, with an additional 11 wounded.

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Afghan forces claimed the destruction of one armoured tank and one international logistics vehicle during the attack.

The capture of the outpost marks a tactical victory for the 201st Khalid bin Walid Army Corps, which has been leading the "Radd al-Zulm" (Repelling Oppression) operation.

Escalating "Open War"

This clash comes after a week of devastating exchanges. The capture of the outpost marks a significant tactical shift in the ongoing border war, which has seen both nations trade airstrikes and artillery fire over the past several weeks.

President Asif Ali Zardari stated earlier today that the Taliban had crossed a red line by using locally produced drones against Pakistani targets, including near Rawalpindi.

The conflict, which intensified on February 26, has already displaced over 115,000 civilians in eastern Afghanistan.

While international mediators from China, Turkey, and Qatar have called for a ceasefire, the capture of this outpost suggests that the Afghan military is moving from defensive postures to active offensive operations.

The Durand Line Dispute

At the heart of the violence remains the 2,640-km Durand Line. While Islamabad considers it the formal international border, Kabul has never recognised it, viewing the fence and the military outposts as an illegal division of ethnic Pashtun lands.

As both nations move more heavy armour and specialised units to the front, the risk of this "Open War" spiralling into a broader regional catastrophe continues to climb.

A Region on the Brink

The international community has watched with growing alarm as the two neighbours, once uneasy allies, spiral into a full-scale conventional conflict.

The United Nations has reported high civilian displacement along the border, with over 115,000 people fleeing the violence in the first two weeks of March alone.

While Pakistan’s Ministry of Information has yet to issue a formal confirmation of specific losses in Kunar, the narrative coming out of Kabul suggests an Afghan military growing increasingly confident in its conventional capabilities.

For the people living along the Durand Line, the "fictitious" border has become a very real, and very deadly, front line.