'Eager To Work Closely': Nepal's New PM Balen Shah Says He Looks Forward to Working With India

Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister's Office on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings to Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Replying to PM Modi's post the Nepal PM's office said the PM was eager to work closely with PM Modi to advance the multifaceted relations between both countries.

In a post on X, the office said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your kind words and warm wishes. I am eager to work closely with you to advance the multifaceted relations between our two countries for the common prosperity of our people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to Balendra 'Balen' Shah on his swearing-in as Nepal's Prime Minister. He expressed optimism and looked forward towards working closely in taking forward the India-Nepal friendship. He made the remarks in a post on X.

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PM Modi said that Shah's appointment reflects the trust of the people of Nepal in his leadership and that working together would further strengthen the ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu for the greater benefit of the people.

"Warm congratulations to Mr. Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," PM Modi said on X.

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Balendra Shah 'Balen' was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister at a special ceremony held at the Office of the President on Friday. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy after appointing Shah earlier in the day under Article 76(1) of the Constitution.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, former prime ministers, senior officials, security chiefs and members of the diplomatic community.