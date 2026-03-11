EAM Jaishankar Holds Telecon With Russian FM Lavrov, Shares 'Assessments on West Asia Conflict'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both leaders exchanged assessments on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and reviewed related diplomatic efforts.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the interaction with Lavrov as a "good telecon", emphasising that the discussions covered mutual perspectives on the escalating situation in the Middle East and the broader diplomatic initiatives underway to address the crisis.

He also noted that they took stock of the India-Russia bilateral cooperation agenda.

"A good telecon with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Shared our assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. Also took stock of our bilateral cooperation agenda," the EAM stated in his post.

The telephonic engagement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also held discussions with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on West Asia.

"Appreciate the exchange of assessments today with FM @jnbarrot of France on the West Asia conflict. Look forward to continuing it in person," the EAM stated in a separate post.

"Useful discussion with EU HRVP @kajakallas on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions," he stated in another post.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Jaishankar, in his statement in Parliament on Monday, said that India had expressed its deep concern over the situation in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

"We believed, and we continue to believe, that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," he said.

He said the conflict has implications for India's energy security.

"The interests of the Indian consumer have and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.