EAM Jaishankar Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand on G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Sidelines in Niagara, Discusses Roadmap to Boost Ties

Niagara, Canada: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in the Niagara Region on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) stated in a statement.

"The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, was pleased to welcome today Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, to Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Niagara Region, where they met for their third time this year--a reflection of momentum in the bilateral relationship," Global Affairs Canada stated in a readout.

Minister Anand expressed her deepest condolences to Minister Jaishankar for those who lost their lives in the Delhi blast and reiterated that "Canada stands with the people of India during this tragic time".

The two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing law-enforcement dialogue between Canadian and Indian authorities and discussed progress on the Canada-India joint road map, which "sets out a plan to enhance cooperation in key areas, including energy, trade and people-to-people ties," the readout read.

Minister Anand reiterated "Canada's appreciation of India's participation in G7 discussions this year," recognising that "as the world's fourth largest economy and with a relationship built on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations, India is an important partner for Canada."

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch as the two countries continue to implement the Canada-India road map.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the discussions and acknowledged Canada's role in hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet with FM Anita Anand of Canada today. Congratulated her on hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Appreciated the progress in the implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership."

Last month, following a meeting between Jaishankar and Anand during her official visit to India, both leaders reached a consensus on a New Roadmap for India-Canada relations, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar's meeting with Anand was part of a series of diplomatic engagements in Canada with counterparts from South Africa, Mexico, France, Germany, and Brazil, as well as with the Premier of Saskatchewan Province, Scott Moe, to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Earlier, Jaishankar met South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente, focusing on expanding collaboration in trade, health, pharmaceuticals, and science and technology.

He also met Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, with talks centred on deepening cooperation in energy, food, and fertilisers.

"Good to meet again with the Premier of Saskatchewan Province, Scott Moe. Discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in energy, food and fertiliser. Value his warm sentiments towards our relationship," Jaishankar said in another post.

In other bilateral engagements, Jaishankar met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, focusing on advancing the India-Germany strategic partnership and India-EU ties, and exchanged views on developments in West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific.

He also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to review strategic and economic cooperation in trade, investment, health, and technology.

Jaishankar's visit to Canada from November 11 to 13 comes at the invitation of Canada's Foreign Minister to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India's participation in the G7 meeting underscores its commitment to engaging with global partners on shared challenges and amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums.