EAM S Jaishankar Reaffirms India-Cyprus Ties, Calls Nations 'Trusted Friends and Reliable Partners'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reaffirmed the close ties between India and Cyprus, describing the two nations as "trusted friends and reliable partners."

"India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Trust and time-tested are not easy adjectives to use nowadays, but I can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for this relationship," Jaishankar said, underscoring the enduring nature of the partnership.

He thanked Cyprus for its unwavering support on issues of vital importance to India, particularly in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

"We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism," he said.

Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Cyprus's continued backing of India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council and its membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

"We also appreciate your consistent support for India's Permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group," he stated.

Reaffirming India's support for Cyprus, he said, "India reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

Highlighting the deep mutual trust that underpins their diplomatic relationship, Jaishankar's remarks came during the visit of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to India.

The visit, aimed at reviewing progress in the implementation of the India-Cyprus Action Plan 2025-29, reflects the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations and advance their comprehensive partnership.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A warm welcome to FM @ckombos of the Republic of Cyprus on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to review progress in implementation of India-Cyprus Action Plan 2025-29 and discuss the Comprehensive Partnership."

Kombos's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus earlier in June this year, which concluded with the adoption of a Joint Declaration outlining a roadmap for deepened strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Cyprus later released coordinated statements underscoring the breadth of this renewed partnership and the shared commitment to strengthening EU-India relations.

With Cyprus set to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in early 2026, both sides pledged to work towards the timely conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025, calling it a move of "significant economic and strategic potential."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades, was described as a "historic milestone" that "reaffirms the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations."

The joint declaration described the visit as a celebration of a shared past and a "forward-looking partnership" rooted in strategic vision and mutual trust.

It noted that both leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues, acknowledging growing cooperation in economic, technological, and people-to-people domains.

Cyprus and India also committed to furthering collaboration "as trusted and indispensable partners contributing to regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability."