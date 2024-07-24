Published 09:58 IST, July 24th 2024
Earth Records Hottest Day in 84 Years at 17.09°C, Marking Unprecedented Temperature Rise
The Earth experienced its hottest day in at least 84 years, with the global average temperature reaching a record high of 17.09 degrees Celsius on July 21
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Earth experienced its hottest day in at least 84 years, with the global average temperature reaching a record high of 17.09 degrees Celsius on July 21 | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:58 IST, July 24th 2024